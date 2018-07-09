Vijay Mallya Vs the rest: Too smart to admit defeat easily, but elusive baron’s victim act could be nearing an end

Till date, a consortium of banks led by India’s largest lender by assets, the State Bank of India (SBI), has managed to recover less than Rs 1,000 crore from the Indian assets of the elusive and defiant liquor king, Vijay Mallya.

That sum is unlikely to change in the near future. It was on Mallya’s personal guarantee the lenders gave an estimated Rs 13,000 crore worth of loans (including the accrued interest amount) to his failed airline, Kingfisher, that went down in 2012.

Recently, the UK High Court issued an enforcement order against Mallya as per which banks can take over the liquor king’s UK assets. The order was received with great enthusiasm by bankers who cited this as a positive step. It indeed is. However, it won't do the trick with the elusive baron. Mallya has proved time and again that he is not someone who will give in easily in court rooms.

“There's a few cars, a few items of jewellery and I said 'OK fine. You don't have to bother to come to my house to seize them. I'll physically hand them over. Tell me the time, date," a Reuters report quoted Mallya as saying.

The reason for his confidence is pretty evident - there aren’t many immovable properties in his name in the UK and possibly anywhere in the world.

That means banks, armed with the latest court order, can recover only a small amount of money, as opposed to the fortune they were hoping to recover. Among Mallya’s assets, the big targets for banks in UK were a luxury country home and a house in London -- but both are in the names of Mallya’s family members.

Does all this mean that the UK High Court order means nothing much for banks? Certainly not; the fact that, finally, the UK High Court is convinced on the merits of the Indian banks’ case, and issued an order for the attachment of Mallya’s UK assets strengthens India’s pitch for the billionaire’s deportation.

Mallya’s core argument, throughout this case, has been that he is being wrongly targeted by Indian lenders for what is essentially a business failure. Also, he isn’t in a position to return to his home country on account of the alleged media/political witch-hunt. Mallya has repeated this argument ever since he left India (on 2 March, 2016), just before the banks approached the Supreme Court seeking his detention. Many a times, Mallya has taken to twitter to claim innocence and complain of a witch-hunt.

In our Country I assumed that innocence prevails till proven guilty. Media have convicted me guilty without trial with widespread influence — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) January 26, 2017

That premise is falling fast with the UK judiciary taking strong steps against him. In hindsight, bankers will have to take a major share of the blame in worsening the Mallya case to this point.

They acted too late to begin the recovery process in the Kingfisher NPA case. That is despite receiving clear early warning signals of the worsening financials of the airline. Even the Indian investigative agencies and government acted too late; they let the man fly out of the country. Even after two years of his move to the UK, the government hasn’t managed to bring Mallya back to India.

Bankers were forced to reject one-time settlement offers from Mallya as the amount offered was nearly half of what lenders said was the amount owed to them. Also, accepting the offer would have set a bad precedent in the fight against NPAs.

At this stage, the chances of a meaningful recovery from the former Kingfisher boss appears weak. Mallya, it appears, planned his moves well in advance and has outsmarted banks at every stage of this case.

He is too smart to admit defeat easily. But, one thing is sure; the elusive liquor baron’s victim act could be nearing an end.