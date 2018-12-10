Vijay Mallya extradition case LIVE Updates: Liquor baron to appear before UK court today, case edges towards ruling

Mallya never intended to pay back money, says prosecution

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) team, led by Mark Summers, laying out the Indian government's prima facie case of fraud and money laundering against Mallya, earlier argued that Mallya never intended to repay the loans he sought in the first place because his airline's demise was inevitable. The defence tried to establish that Kingfisher Airlines was suffering from consequences of a wider global financial crisis around 2009-2010 and that its failure was a result of factors beyond the company's control.



"There are clear signs that the banks seem to have gone against their own guidelines [in sanctioning some of the loans]," Judge Emma Arbuthnot had noted during the course of the trial.