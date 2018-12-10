Vijay Mallya case LIVE Updates: Liquor baron to be lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail, if extradition cleared

Mallya to be lodged in Arthur Road jail, if extradition cleared

If extradited, Mallya will be housed in Barrack 12 of Mumbai Central Prison on Arthur Road. He will kept in one of the three ground floor cells of the two-storey barrack. One of the cells is currently occupied by media baron Peter Mukherjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. The barrack was made fire and bomb-proof for 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab who was lodged here till he was hanged, a Times of India report said.

Mallya has in the past voiced apprehensions about jail conditions in India and how he would be treated in jail on being extradited to India. His defence team has said that conditions in Barrack 12 of Mumbai were ‘far from satisfactory’.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot had asked the Indian authorities to submit a "step by step video" of Barrack 12 for "the avoidance of doubt" over the availability of natural light in the cell where the businessman was expected to be detained pre-trial, during trial and in the event he was convicted by the Indian courts.

A Home Ministry official said jails in India were as good as in any other country in the world and prisoners' rights were fully protected in Indian jails. Mallya's apprehension about a threat to his life was "misleading", the official said.