Videocon loan row: Lookout notice issued against Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot

Indian authorities have issued a lookout notice to all airports against ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot, according to a media report.

The look out circular (LOC) was sent at the behest of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The decision, equivalent to impounding their passports, aims to prevent the three from leaving the country, said the India Today report.

Lookout notice issued against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar & Videocon chief Venugopal Dhoot. @meetujain joins us for more on this. #ITVideo pic.twitter.com/MuN7acEn4P — India Today (@IndiaToday) April 6, 2018

Earlier on Friday, the CBI questioned Chanda Kochhar's brother-in-law Rajiv Kochhar in Mumbai, for a second day, in connection with ICICI Bank's Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012, PTI reported. Rajiv, who was asked to appear at the CBI office in Mumbai, was examined about the loan and his links with Dhoot.

Rajiv was detained at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, as he was trying to board a flight for a South East Asian country, on the basis of a lookout circular issued by the CBI. He was first quizzed by the CBI on Thursday, post his detention at the airport.

The moves comes a week after the CBI registered a preliminary probe, naming Deepak, Dhoot, and unidentified others, to determine alleged wrongdoing in the sanctioning of the Rs 3,250 crore ICICI loan to the Videocon Group.

A preliminary investigation is the first step by the CBI to gather information about allegations. If the agency is convinced there exists prima facie material in the matter, it may register a regular case against the accused.

With inputs from agencies