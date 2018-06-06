You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Videocon insolvency: NCLT admits case under IBC; chairman Venugopal Dhoot says banks will recover up to 80% debt

Business PTI Jun 06, 2018 20:21:00 IST

Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday admitted Mumbai-traded Videocon Industries under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and the debt-ridden firm is hopeful that its lenders will be able to recover up to 80 percent of the Rs 20,000-crore debt.

The company in April had approached the principal bench of the NCLT requesting it to direct all insolvency cases filed by its lenders to be heard together.

Confirming the NCLT admission, Videocon Industries' chairman Venugopal Dhoot told PTI, "We hope that the banks will recover nearly 70-80 percent of total loan of Rs 20,000 crore. We would like to have a situation where the entire process is seamless and within the stipulated time frame of 180 days."

A file photo of Venugopal Dhoot, CMD, Videocon Group. Reuters

A file photo of Venugopal Dhoot, CMD, Videocon Group. Reuters

Hoping that the working capital requirement is addressed at the earliest, Dhoot said, "The brand Videocon continues to be a respected trademark and promoters will help them in projecting the brand."

"We would like the IRP (insolvency resolution professional) to take care of the interest of all our creditors and other stakeholders in the best possible way. We will extend our full cooperation," he added.

Dhoot said the company has substantial assets, including interests in oil abroad, and the uptrend in crude prices bode well for the group.

NCLT on Wednesday also announced that Anuj Jain of KPMG will be the interim resolution professional for the case. Jain will have 180 days to turn around the company, with an option to extend the timeline by 90 days, failing which the firm will have to go for liquidation.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 20:21 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores