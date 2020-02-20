Video of Welspun India CEO Dipali Goenka's dancing with employees in office goes viral, earns praise for creating happy workplace atmosphere

A video that shows Welspun India CEO and Joint Managing Director Dipali Goenka dancing with her employees in office has gone viral. The sub-one minute video has earned her appreciation from may corners for creating a happy workplace atmosphere, said news reports.

Rare to see a CEO dance and have fun in an office setting. That’s the way to create a happy culture @DipaliGoenka #welspun. pic.twitter.com/B6LAd2u3tr — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 18, 2020

In the video, the 50-year-old Goenka is seen moving rhythmically to the remixed version of the song 'Muqabla' from the recently released Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D, said a report in Moneycontrol.

The employees, who come out of their cubicles in the office, are also seen dancing along with her in the 45-second long performance, the report said.

The undated video got over 1 lakh views on Twitter and many people praised Goenka for nurturing a healthy work culture in the office, said a report in NDTV.

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka was among those who appreciated the of Welspun CEO for creating a "happy culture" at workplace.

To this, she responded by thanking him and added that she would love to see his "#WorkPlaceHappy".

Replying to the Welspun CEO's comment on his post, he added, "Trying hard to inculcate the culture of happiness at work. Need to learn a few things from you."

She also tagged a couple of other industry leaders including Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Gautam Adani along with Harsh Goenka and said that this is her workplace. Goenka said she would love to see their workplace as well.

Actor Varun Dhawan, who starred in the movie to whose song Goenka is seen dancing in the video, called her move "amazing", while also sharing the video on his Twitter handle.

Several users also took to the micro-blogging site to commend her effort.

