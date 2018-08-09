You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Video of Redstone patriarch to be reviewed in CBS legal battle

Business Reuters Aug 09, 2018 06:05:11 IST

Video of Redstone patriarch to be reviewed in CBS legal battle

By Jessica DiNapoli

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A video of 95-year-old Sumner Redstone, the patriarch of the family that owns the voting majority of CBS Corp , can be reviewed in the U.S. broadcast and media company's legal battle against the family, a Delaware judge ruled on Wednesday.

Redstone, however, will not be required to give testimony, the judge decided.

National Amusements Inc, the Redstone family's holding company, and CBS are in the midst of a high-stakes legal dispute over control of the company and its potential merger with Viacom Inc , also majority-owned by NAI. Shari Redstone, the daughter of Sumner, has pushed to combine Viacom with CBS.

The health and mental faculties of Sumner Redstone, the founder and chairman emeritus of Viacom, and the majority owner of NAI, are a flashpoint for dispute in the battle for control.

"We are very pleased with the court's ruling today, which will now allow us to conduct appropriate discovery from National Amusements on the issue of who controls NAI," CBS said in a statement, adding that the video of Redstone would be kept confidential.

National Amusements declined to comment.  

CBS had pushed to have the tape, which could end up as evidence in the trial, included for review, while NAI has previously said that the recording broke California law because Redstone did not know he was being filmed.

The contents of the video have not been made public. A source with knowledge of the situation said the video was taken by a CBS board member, is several minutes long and shows Sumner Redstone's physical and mental state.

National Amusements must produce certain documents requested by CBS, according to court filings.

CBS said it will also be able to secure National Amusements' documents relating to the 2016 ousting of five Viacom directors, including then-CEO Philippe Dauman.

The CBS board had approved a dividend earlier this year that would dilute the Redstone family's majority voting rights in the company, in an attempt to prevent the merger with Viacom.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; additional reporting by Liana B. Baker, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 06:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores