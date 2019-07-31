VG Siddhartha's death and future of CCD; US Fed cut impact on India's economy; Read all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on our website and mobile apps.

What the US Fed decision means for India

The US Fed will meet for a policy review at the end of this month, and financial markets have been holding their breath the world over. This might be their first rate-cut since the housing crisis of 2008, and that too a proactive one, without waiting for a recession to actually take hold. Tweets from the White House have intensified the spotlight on the Fed as well and a 25 basis points cut seems to be baked in market prices. But how is this expected to impact the Indian economy and markets in the days ahead? Click here to read more.

Coffee Day episode leaves investors in the dark

VG Siddhartha has been found dead. Shareholders are understandably worried and the board of Coffee Day is set to meet for the second straight day. What prompted Siddhartha to take his own life still remains a mystery. His letter to Coffee Day Enterprises’ board offers clues but has also added to the confusion. It raises more questions than answers. Shares of Coffee Day and its listed subsidiary Sical Logistics were down 20 percent on Tuesday. Wednesday opened with a similar decline in Coffee Day shares. How will the founder’s death and the issues alluded to in the letter determine the listed companies’ fate? Click here to read more.

