VG Siddhartha Missing LIVE updates: CCD founder blames ex-DG I-T for 'attaching CCD shares to block Mindtree deal' which caused 'serious liquidity crunch'

VG Siddhartha Missing LATEST updates: Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha, who went missing on Monday night in Mangaluru, in his letter said that there was "tremendous pressure" from other lenders which lead him to "succumb to the situation".
"There was a lot of harassment from the previous DG income tax in the form of attaching our shares on two separate occasions to block our Mindtree deal and then taking position of our Coffee Day shares, although the revised returns have been filed by us," he said in the letter.
CNN-News18 has accessed a letter purportedly written by Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddaratha to the staff of the chain restaurants. In the letter, of which the authenticity and veracity is yet to be confirmed by the Karnataka Police, Siddhartha said that he has failed as an entrepreneur.
VG Siddhartha, the founder of Coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day who also owns Asia's single-largest coffee estate, is reportedly missing since Monday evening. His phone has been switched off since Monday night.
He is the son-in-law of veteran BJP leader SM Krishna.
Siddhartha was on his way to Mangaluru, Karnataka, and is currently not traceable. Dakshina Kannada Police have intensified their search for the businessman.
According to news reports, on Monday, the 58-year-old entrepreneur left for Chikkamagalur on a business trip in his Innova car. From there, he was to travel to Kerala. But he asked the driver to stop his car at National Highway in Jeppina Mogaru near Mangaluru and got down from the vehicle.
The car driver is said to have told family members that Siddhartha asked him to stop the car at Jepoina Mogaru after which he got down from the vehicle. Siddhartha was allegedly speaking over the phone when he instructed the driver.
Karnataka: VG Siddhartha, son-in-law of former CM SM Krishna and the founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day, has gone missing near Netravati River in Mangaluru; Search operation underway. pic.twitter.com/qQf1H3xzAV
— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
The driver waited for Siddhartha, but when he did not return even after half an hour, the driver made a call but Siddhartha's phone was switched off.
The driver informed Siddhartha's family immediately.
Jeppina Mogaru, where Siddhartha went missing is situated on the banks of Nethravathi river.
The Mangalaru City Police got a report that someone had jumped off the Ullal bridge and according to statements from people, it is suspected to be Siddhartha, said media reports.
As news of Siddhartha's missing spread, people began gathering outside the residence of SM Krishna.
Karnataka: People gather at former Karnataka CM, SM Krishna's residence in Bengaluru; His son-in law & founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day, VG Siddhartha, has gone missing near Netravati River in Mangaluru. pic.twitter.com/tj04e5eoYO
— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
Siddartha hails from Chikkamagaluru and is married to the daughter of former chief minister of Karnataka, SM Krishna.
After completing his post-graduation, Siddartha started working at JM Financial Limited in Mumbai. Later, he shifted to Bengaluru and started a company in the name of Sivan Securities. The company was renamed Global Technology Ventures in the year 2000. Along with that he also started the Cafe Coffee Day chain. He has been credited with making the Chikkamagaluru coffee popular worldwide.
The Mindtree connection
In January, the Income Tax Department attached a portion of shares held by V G Siddhartha and Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd in IT firm Mindtree over a potential tax demand. The attachment also "prohibited for transfer or charge" of 22.2 lakh equity shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, and 52.7 lakh shares held by Siddhartha.
The Cafe Coffee Day founder was in the news recently for having sold his 21 percent stake in the Bengaluru-based IT firm, Mindtree to infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T). Mindtree's promoters— Subroto Bagchi, Krishnakumar Natarajan, NS Parthasarathy, and Rostow Ravanan, together held roughly 13 percent stake in the company, besides VG Siddhartha.
The sale of Siddhartha's shares put Mindtree in the midst of a takeover battle. Mindtree promoters were opposed to the deal.
According to a CNBC-TV18 report, Siddhartha had invested Rs 340 crore for stakes in Mindtree since 1999. After selling his 20.4 percent stake to L&T, he pocketed a massive profit of nearly Rs 3,000 crore after 20 years.
Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 10:14:11 IST
09:47 (IST)
Could not take pressure from private equity partners: VG Siddhartha in letter to Cafe Coffee Day employees
VG Siddharatha, in his letter, said, "I would like to say I gave it my all. I am very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me. I fought for a long time but today I gave up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares, a transaction I had partially completed six months ago by borrowing a large sum of money from a friend."
09:44 (IST)
Failed to create right profitable business model: VG Siddhartha in letter to employees
VG Siddhartha, who went missing on Monday night leading to an extensive search operation by law enforcement agencies in Karnataka's Mangaluru, wrote a letter to the Board of Directors and employees of the Cafe Coffee Day chain of restaurants. The letter was accessed by CNN-News18.
He said that having created 30,000 jobs directly, he has still "failed to create the right profitable business model despite best efforts".
09:26 (IST)
Local fishermen also roped into search ops by police
Mangaluru police commissioner, Sandeep Patil said that the police has sought assistance from local fishermen in the search operations. "Boat service and the help of local fishermen being taken to conduct search operation in the Netravathi river. We are checking with whom all he spoke last," Patil said.
09:18 (IST)
Timeline of events leading to VG Siddhartha's disappearance
The Mangaluru police commissioner, Sandeep Patil was quoted by ANI as saying, "VG Siddhartha left from Bengaluru saying that he is going to Sakleshpur. But on the way, he told his driver to go to Mangaluru. On reaching the Netravati river bridge, he got down from the car, asked his driver to go ahead and stop."
According to reports, Siddhartha then got out of his car and asked the driver to wait inside. He also told the driver that he'll be "back in a few minutes". However, when he didn't return for an hour, the driver called him but was not able to get through. After this, the driver alerted his family members about his disappearance.
09:12 (IST)
VG Siddhartha is not a coward, something fishy in this case: DK Shivakumar
Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who visited the residence of former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna over the disappearance of his son-in-law, said that he knows Siddhartha "very well" and that he is not a coward.
He was quoted by CNN-News18 as saying, "I know Siddhartha very well and he is not a coward. There is something fishy in this case and I am suspecting it is not what it is being made to seem. He is a very strong, bold-hearted man. There is something is wrong and we are trying to trace it."
09:09 (IST)
Karnataka Police summons Coast Guard, helicopters for search operations
The Karnataka Police, which is conducting search operations for Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha after he went missing on Monday night, has asked for helicopters and the Coast Guards to join the operation in a bid to facilitate the search for the businessman.
More than 200 personnel are looking for Siddhartha, News18 reported.
