Venezuela studying partial force majeure after US sanctions: oil minister

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela is studying several measures to react to new U.S sanctions against state-run oil firm PDVSA including partial force majeure, Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo said on Tuesday.

Quevedo told a news conference that oil tankers leaving Venezuelan ports must pay for crude before departing. The Trump administration announced sweeping sanctions on PDVSA on Monday aimed at driving President Nicolas Maduro from power by curbing crude exports to the United States

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera and Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing Angus Berwick; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.