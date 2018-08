CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's main business group said on Monday that socialist President Nicolas Maduro's raft of economic measures, which include a 96 percent devaluation, are not well-planned and could cause severe harm to the crisis-wrought OPEC member.

