LUSAKA (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources plans to double finished copper production AT Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines to 200,000 tonnes this year, the CEO of its Zambian unit said on Monday.

"Last year we produced just under 100,000 tonnes and I want us to get to 200,000 tonnes this year," Vedanta's Deshnee Naidoo told Reuters.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by David Goodman)

