Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Vedanta says to challenge appointment of provisional liquidator of Zambia's KCM

Business Reuters May 24, 2019 01:06:16 IST

Vedanta says to challenge appointment of provisional liquidator of Zambias KCM

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources said on Thursday it will challenge in court a decision by Zambia's High Court to appoint a legal firm as a provisional liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).

The liquidation application was brought against Vedanta-controlled KCM by Zambian state-owned ZCCM-IH, which holds a 20.6% stake in the unit.

"Vedanta has serious concerns about the intentions of the applicants and the procedures that were followed by ZCCM-IH as a representative of government to obtain a provisional liquidation order on an ex parte basis against KCM in an apparent misuse of the legal process to date," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 01:06:16 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile