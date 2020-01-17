Vedanta gets access to NALCO's alumina, govt demands higher dividend from oil PSUs; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Tactical pick of the week: HEG

Our independent research team’s tactical pick this week is HEG, a company that is one of two domestic producers of graphite electrodes. These are mainly used to make steel. In the past one year, the global slowdown in the commodities space has adversely affected HEG’s performance and seen its shares correct by 75 percent. But now is the time to buy. Why? Read more.

Vedanta gets access to Nalco’s alumina. How will it help?

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court ruled on an appeal filed by National Aluminium Company (NALCO). It had appealed against high court ruling that had asked it to supply alumina to Vedanta’s SEZ aluminium unit in Odisha. The Supreme Court allowed Vedanta access to NALCO’s alumina if it fulfils certain condition. What does this mean for investors in the company? Read more.

What should investors do after Mindtree’s Q3FY20 earnings?

Mindtree’s Q3FY20 performance should put to rest niggling worries whether its operations have stabilised under the new owner Larsen & Toubro. The results were encouraging with strong traction in key clients, healthy expansion in margin and positive commentary on the deal pipeline. However, the valuation has turned expensive at 16.8 times FY21 estimated earnings. Buy, hold or sell? Read more.

A quality company in the construction space

This company recently sold a road asset. That move will reduce leverage and turn its balance sheet net cash positive. It has a strong order book to accelerate revenue and earnings growth. The capital infusion from sale of assets will improve its ability to bid for large projects. The stock is trading at attractive valuations. Read more.

Govt demands higher dividend from oil PSUs. An opportunity for investors?

The government has sought a record dividend of Rs 19,000 crore from state-run oil companies at a time when the companies have reported lower profits in the first half of current fiscal as compared to last year. To meet the shortfall in its revenue target the government has asked its favourite milch cows to deliver some more. How does this benefit investors? Read more.

