Vedanta appoints MK Sharma as non-executive independent director with effect from 1 June

New Delhi: Vedanta Friday said it has appointed MK Sharma to the company's board as a non-executive independent director with effect from 1 June, 2019.

Sharma has been instrumental in leading many significant projects throughout his career and the experience he brings in will be very critical in the company's growth, Vedanta Chairman Navin Agarwal said in a statement.

Sharma will be an incredible asset to the board as the company remains committed to the sustainable economic growth of the organisation, Agarwal said.

He has previously held the position of vice-chairman at Hindustan Unilever, the statement said.

"Vedanta is a progressive organisation with a wide presence across natural resources with strong asset footprint, financial strength and above all, strong values. I look forward to working with the entire leadership team, contributing to Vedanta's transformational journey," Sharma said.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia and Australia.

Vedanta is a leading producer of oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium, steel and commercial power.