Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Value of shares pledged by promoters of BSE-listed companies down 11% to Rs 2.14 lakh crore

Business Press Trust of India Jul 10, 2018 12:17:14 IST

New Delhi: The value of shares pledged by promoters of BSE-listed companies fell to Rs 2.14 lakh crore at the end of June quarter, a decline of almost 11 percent from the preceding three months, according to exchange data.

The value of pledged shares stood at Rs 2.4 lakh crore as of March-end.

At the end of the April-June quarter, the first of current fiscal, pledging of shares by promoters was seen in as many as 3,018 out of 4,863 BSE-listed companies with a market capitalisation of over Rs 144 lakh crore.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

As many as 64 firms, part of top 500 companies listed on the BSE, witnessed pledging of shares by promoters during the period.

Share pledging is typically done by promoters to raise funds either for the same company or for financing other projects.

The decline in the level of share pledging may indicate scaling down of stress. High pledging levels are not considered a good sign by investors as a downturn in the market price can lead to invocation and change in management.

According to the BSE data, promoters of 421 firms pledged up to 30 percent of their holdings worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

Besides, while 145 firms saw 30-50 percent of the promoters' holding worth Rs 35,792 crore being pledged, 79 companies witnessed pledging of their stake in the range of 50-70 percent, valued at Rs 23,321 crore.


Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 12:17 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores