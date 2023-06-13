For most people, aging means diminished physical and mental abilities. It also means the gradual abandonment of role playing in socio-economic activities, and the transition from economic independence to dependence on others for support. But Venkatasamy Jagannathan is one of the rarities. The founder of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd, has decided to take the road less travelled. Having stepped down as chairman of the company, the 79-year-old intends to launch something ‘new’ in the next two months.

The veteran, from one of the biggest private health insurers, told PTI, “I’ve always believed that every beginning has an end, and every end has a beginning. God willing, I am hoping to start something in the next two months. It might be in any field, but it will be something that is important to me.”

Professional career

Prior to his takeover as chairman and managing director (CMD), United India was incurring losses of Rs 50 lakh. Upon his departure in October 2004, the company recorded a profit of nearly Rs 400 crore. Jagannathan began his career at Hercules Insurance Company on 3 June, 1970, before moving to United India as an administrative officer.

In May 2006, Venkatasamy Jagannathan founded Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (Star Health) when he and his 12 staff members lived in a vacant apartment on the Madha Church Road for less than Rs 30,000 per month. As of today, the company employs more than 14,000 people and is worth over Rs 30,000 crore.

A long-time industry veteran, the 79-year-old has retired several times over his 53-year career. Before joining Star Health, he was associated with the government-run United India Insurance Company (United India).

After retiring, he teamed up with ETA Star Group to launch Star Health. To scrutinise each bill, the business assembled a team of doctors. Today, it is one of India’s top health insurance providers with 13,000 facilities.

Plans after retirement

A Business Standard report states that Jagannathan turned philosophical when asked about his future and Star Health’s. He said: “For men may come and men may go, but our company will go forever,” borrowing the lines from Lord Tennyson’s The Brook to mean that this was the belief he infused into his employees at United India and Star Health. In addition, he concluded sagely that, “Every beginning has an end and every end has a new beginning. I am also searching.”

