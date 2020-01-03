Uttar Pradesh tops, completes 4.30 lakh affordable houses under PMAY in 2019; Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh come second, third

About 11.22 lakh homes have been completed in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Urban) by the end of 2019, said a report.

Among the three states, Uttar Pradesh tops the table with about 4.30 lakh PMAY (U) homes that were completed in 2019. Another 4.31 lakh homes have been occupied by the beneficiaries and it is the highest among all states and Union Territories (UTs), leading real-estate company Anarock said in its report.

These three states had completed just 3.62 lakh affordable houses for the homeless during the same period the previous year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the scheme in 2015 to attain the goal of 'Housing for all by 2022'.

About 32 lakh homes have been completed under the PMAY (U) across the country by 2019-end and another 28.42 lakh homes have been delivered to the beneficiaries, the report said.

Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Property Consultants, says, "The government's aggressive push towards achieving its target of 'Housing for all by 2022' has yielded tangible on-ground results. In 2015, it announced its intention of building approx. 1.12 crore homes under PMAY (U) by 2022, of which nearly 92 percent have already been sanctioned as on at the end of 2019."

By December 2019, the data by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs indicated that Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh together comprised nearly 35 percent of the total 32 lakh completed homes under the PMAY (U) scheme.

Gujarat came a close second with over 3.69 lakh homes completed by December 2019. In the corresponding period of 2018, it had completed only 1.66 lakh homes under the scheme. Another 3.32 lakh homes are already occupied by scheme beneficiaries by the end of 2019.

Andhra Pradesh ranks third with over 3.23 lakh homes by 2019-end as against around 1.27 lakh homes during the year-ago period.

In the North-East, about 72,860 houses under PMAY (U) were completed by the end of last year. In 2018, this region had completed just 24,915 home, the report said.

An analysis of the data for homes sanctioned under the PMAY (U) across states and Union Territories revealed that Andhra Pradesh saw a massive jump. In December 2018, about 9.65 lakh homes were sanctioned in this state. However, the figure soared to 20.05 lakh homes that got sanction by the end of 2019 – the highest among all states.

Uttar Pradesh follows next with more than 15.71 lakh homes in 2019-end. Last year, the number of sanctions for PMAY homes in the state stood at 7.61 lakh units, the report said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.