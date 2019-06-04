USTR, Treasury say China pursuing 'blame game' on trade negotiations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said on Monday that China was pursuing a "blame game" in recent public statements and a white paper issued on Sunday that misrepresented the nature and history of trade talks between the two countries.

In a joint statement, the U.S. Trade Representative's office and the U.S. Treasury reiterated their view that Chinese negotiators had "backpedaled" on important elements of a deal that had been largely agreed, including on an enforcement provision.

"Our insistence on detailed and enforceable commitments from the Chinese in no way constitutes a threat to Chinese sovereignty," USTR and the Treasury said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

