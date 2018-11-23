UST Global opens global delivery centre in Hyderabad; plans to add 1,000 people by 2019-end

New Delhi: Tech major UST Global Friday said it has set up a new delivery centre in Hyderabad, Telangana and plans to add 1,000 technology associates by end of 2019 at the new location.

The key focus of the Hyderabad centre is to support the company's global banking, financial and insurance services, healthcare, retail, technology, media, telecom and semiconductor clients, it said in a statement.

"Hyderabad is a key market for us with existing portfolio of clients, vast business opportunities and promising talent. We are very excited to inaugurate and add Hyderabad office to our growing portfolio of delivery centres," UST Global Chief Administrative Officer and Country Head Alexander Varghese said.

He added that the company is also looking to hire associates who are aligned to its vision of transforming lives using new-age digital technologies.

The statement did not disclose any investment details.

"Telangana is well positioned in terms of infrastructure and talent to host organisations focused on digital and high technology like UST Global. We welcome UST Global to Hyderabad and are confident they will do well and find best of the talent here," Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government of Telangana, said.

The Hyderabad centre will be led by UST Global Centre Head – Hyderabad Harilal Neelakantan.

UST Global has regional headquarters in California, Singapore and London, and has over 35 offices across the world.