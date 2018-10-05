USDA chief says U.S. working to diversify ag trade away from China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Thursday that the United States "probably made a mistake' becoming too trade dependent on China, and that the administration was pursuing new trade deals elsewhere.

"We probably made a mistake in becoming too dependent on the China market," he said in remarks to the fall forum of North American Meat Institute (NAMI).

"There's a hungry world out there besides Canada, besides, China, and we’re pursing that," he added, saying the administration was pursuing new agreements with the European Union and India, among others.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

