A robust labour market in the United States led to the country’s unemployment levels reaching a 53-year low in January. The addition of new jobs led many employees to quit their jobs, especially in some western states. A report by the Wall Street Journal found that in 2022, an average 4.2 million people voluntarily left their jobs each month. This marked an increase of up about 20 percent from 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic started. But the Labor Department found some startling discrepancies in the data as well. In the southern and western parts of the country, people were quicker to turn in their resignations than in the north-eastern regions. Workers in New York and Massachusetts, for example, were more reluctant to quit and look for new jobs.

The quit rate is measured by voluntary departures as a share of total employment, excluding retirements. The rate at which U.S. workers quit their jobs, seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent in December, remained above pre-pandemic levels.

Idaho led the country in the number of resignations in December with 4 percent, which was also its highest since 2000, according to the Labor Department. Neighbouring states like Wyoming, Utah and Montana also recorded similar figures. Colorado recorded a 26 percent jump in resignations in December, as compared to the previous year. Southern states like Tennessee and Georgia also had resignation rates well above the national average.

“The higher quit rates in some states indicates that their labour markets were very robust and that their employees felt like they had a lot of leverage and could easily get another job,” Adam Kamins, director of regional economics at Moody’s Analytics, told the Wall Street Journal.

The rate of resignations is seen as a sign of confidence in the labour market. Workers in low-wage industries, such as retail and food service, were most likely to voluntarily leave their jobs, as per the media outlet.

In terms of quit rate, New York also had the lowest in any state in December at 1.8 percent, followed by New Jersey and Massachusetts at 1.9 percent. California’s quit rate was also low at 2.1 percent. The states have not yet recovered jobs in the lower-wage service sector, indicating that workers do not have many options in front of them, leading to the quit rate in these states being below the national average.

