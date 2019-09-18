US becomes equity investors' favoured destination, impact of drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Moneycontrol Pro offers curated markets data, independent equity analysis, insights into investment styles and exclusive trading recommendations. In sum, all the information you need for wealth creation.

The US has replaced Emerging Markets as the most favoured region among equity investors

Over a third of global fund managers now believe that the US-China trade war is the ‘new normal’. It’s impossible to read what goes on in President Trump’s mind, but with interest rates so low, the cost of taking a punt has come down substantially. That’s probably why, in spite of all the gloomy talk, allocation to equities has ticked up slowly from a 21 percent net underweight in June 2019 to a net 4 percent underweight in September. Read here to know where fund managers, surveyed by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, are investing and why they are not as hot on EMs any more.

NHAI needs to get its maths right to woo investors for its InvIT

That the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has borrowed too much is now an open secret. The government wants that these assets are moved out into an InvIT that can be then used to raise funds so that the NHAI can use the proceeds to pare down debt. In theory, that’s an elegant solution but implementing it is not as simple, read here to know the how and why.

Saudi oil shock: What does it mean for investors?

Oil shocks have almost always been ominous for the global economy – not only because of their links to the economy but also because several US recessions have been preceded by a sharp surge in oil prices. What will this do to oil prices, to the economies of oil importing countries in particular and the global economy in general? Read here for our take.

Why this microcap niche pharma player surprises amid the small-cap carnage

This niche producer of excipients is in a business where clients value their relationships with existing suppliers. It has expanded capacity to meet growing demand. After ending FY19 on a strong note – 17 percent increase in sales, 75 percent rise in EBIDTA on the back of significant improvement in margin and 89 percent surge in after-tax profit, the momentum sustained in the first quarter of the current fiscal. Read here to see why our analyst thinks highly of this micro-cap stock.

Technical Picks:

1) Hindustan Unilever: There’s a good risk-reward trade in HUL as a strong indicator is visible after a good correction in an uptrend. Read here on how to trade this stock.

2) Divis Labs: Divis Lab is trading in a sideways trend and is expected to stay like that. Read here to see how to trade this stock.