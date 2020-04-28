You are here:
Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex up 63 points, Nifty holds 9,300-mark; rupee slips 15 paise to 76.40 in early trade

Apr 28, 2020 10:58:13 IST
  • 10:57 (IST)

    Sensex up 63 points, Nifty holds 9,300-mark

    Sensex was trading 63.05 points or 0.20 percent higher at 31,806.13 while Nifty was up 27.10 points or 0.29 percent at 9,309.40 at around 10.50 am.

    IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers in the Sensex pack.

  • 10:52 (IST)

    Mango growers suffer losses due to unseasonal rains, heavy winds in Malihabad 

  • 10:47 (IST)

    Rishi Sunak unveils 'Bounce Back Loan Scheme' for UK's small businesses

    UK's Indian-origin finance minister Rishi Sunak on Monday unveiled a 100 percent state-backed 'Bounce Back Loan Scheme' for the country's small businesses to help them tide through the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.
     
     
    The UK Chancellor of the Exchequer told the House of Commons that the new fast-track finance scheme, to open from next Monday, would help bolster the existing package of support available to crisis-hit UK businesses.
     
     
    Under the scheme, qualifying small businesses can apply online to borrow between 2,000 pounds and 50,000 pounds as interest-free loans for the first 12 months.
     
     
    "Our smallest businesses are the backbone of our economy and play a vital role in their communities. This new rapid loan scheme will help ensure they get the finance they need quickly to help survive this crisis," Sunak said.

  • 10:46 (IST)

    US economy making fast comeback in Q4, says Donald Trump

    Expressing confidence over an economic rebound, US President Donald Trump has said that the fourth quarter of this year and the next year would be "phenomenal" in terms of growth as several American states have started taking steps to reopen businesses, which were abruptly shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
     
     
    The US economy, the world's largest, is in a recession, according to the recent reports of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.
     
     
    A top White House official has said that the US is likely to experience a 20-30 per cent decline in the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in the second quarter, the worst since the Great Depression.
     
     
    President Trump, speaking to reporters on Monday, slammed "one country" for the economic slowdown due to the coronavirus, which originated in China in mid-November and swirled through the world, killing at least two lakh people, mostly in the US.
     
     
    “Nobody except one country can be held accountable for what happened. Nobody is letting anybody here. We're looking at a group of people that should have stopped it at the source.

  • 10:45 (IST)

    Five former employees file class action lawsuit against Wipro in US

    A group of five former employees of Wipro in the United States has filed a class action lawsuit accusing the Indian IT company of 'employment discrimination' against individuals who are not South Asian and who are not of Indian origin.
     
     
    Headquartered in Bangalore, Wipro has over 160,000 workers worldwide, including over 14,000 employees in the United States.
     
     
    The lawsuit filed in a District Court in New Jersey claims that while only about 12 per cent of the United States' IT industry (the industry in which Wipro operates) is South Asian, at least 80 per cent (or more) of Wipro's United States workforce is South Asian (primarily from India).
     
     
    "This grossly disproportionate workforce results from Wipro's intentional pattern and practice of employment discrimination against individuals who are not South Asian and who are not of Indian national origin, including discrimination in hiring, promotion, and termination decisions, and its use of employment practices that result in a disparate impact on those same groups,” alleges the lawsuit.

  • 10:35 (IST)

    Rupee slips 15 paise to 76.40 in early trade

    The rupee depreciated 15 paise to 76.40 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, amid strengthening American currency overseas and volatility in domestic equities.
     
     
    Forex traders said the weakness in the rupee was largely due to muted domestic equities and strengthening of the US dollar. Moreover, rising coronavirus cases in the country also weighed on the local unit.
     
     
    The rupee opened weak at 76.33 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 76.40, down 15 paise over its last close.
     
     
    The rupee had settled at 76.25 against the US dollar on Monday.
     
     
    Forex traders said market participants were concerned that the sharp rise in coronavirus cases could weigh on the economy.

  • 10:35 (IST)

    Axis Bank to buy 29% stake in Max Life Insurance

  • 10:33 (IST)

    Markets start off on positive note

    Markets started off on a positive note with a few banking shares looking strong, said Abhishek A Rastogi, Partner, Khaitan & Co.

    "Global scenario looks good ahead of the central bank meetings. While Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are scheduled to meet in the week, Bank of Japan has already started taking policy decisions and expanding its stimulus program," he said.

    As a corollary, Indian market looks decent taking a cue from Wall Street that closed higher based on the fact that lockdown will be eased. The day looks interesting and focus should remain on banks and Pharma companies, Rastogi said.

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Urgent need for measures to prevent economy from falling into slumber: Sajjan Jindal

    Industrialist Sajjan Jindal on Tuesday said measures needed to taken as early as possible to prevent the country''s economy from falling into a slumber.
    His concerns come ahead of the scheduled end of the nationwide lockdown on 3 May.

    The lockdown has had a positive effect in containing the coronavirus, but it is imperative to also move focus on economic wellbeing, the JSW Group chairman said.

    "We need to rise now to ensure that the economy does not fall into a slumber that will take huge efforts to awaken. A depression in the economy is also a threat to this nation," he said in a statement.

  • 10:25 (IST)

    Lodha Developers sells 300 units during lockdown

    Lodha Developers, residential real estate developer, informed that it has sold about 300 units across multiple projects in Mumbai region since the start of the lockdown about five weeks ago.

    Marking the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, the Group sold 80 units across its residential portfolio with a high preference for ready to move inventories and projects with integrated living and high quality property management.

    Prashant Bindal, chief sales officer Lodha said, “There is an increased desire to own a home. Ready to move in homes and projects with integrated living are witnessing high interest. Buyers now value community living and well managed properties more than ever before. ”

    The company also saw good interest across its diversified commercial portfolio, with particularly strong enquiries for industrial and logistics space. Further, the group’s UK business has also done well during the lockdown, generating new sales of about Rs. 150 crore (£15 million+) in this period.

Stock market today LIVE Updates: Nifty below 9,300-level; Narendra Modi asks states to woo firms exiting China

 

 

 

New York: Asian stocks were set for gains on Tuesday after a strong Wall Street session as easing lockdown restrictions by some countries and US states buoyed sentiment, despite another decline in oil prices.

While some investors believe the worst may soon be over for the world economy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia said there were still plenty of reasons to be cautious.

“We are less optimistic and expect a slower recovery in the world economy,” the bank said.

“The risk of reintroducing restrictions is a risk to market participants’ optimistic outlook for a quick resumption of normal economic activity.”

The Nikkei 225 futures were up 3.05 percent from the cash contract's close on Monday.​ The Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.86 percent at 19,262​​​ in the previous session.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.09 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 0.54 percent.

Representational image. Reuters.

All three major US stock averages advanced, and are all now within 20 percent of their record closing highs reached in February. The benchmark S&P 500 is on track for its best month since 1987, after trillions of stimulus dollars helped U.S. equities claw back much of the ground lost since the coronavirus crisis brought the economy to a grinding halt.

But some analysts believe gains may be limited unless there is progress in finding treatments for the disease.

The US dollar slipped as risk-prone traders cheered lockdown news even as health experts warned that not enough coronavirus testing was in place in the United States.

From Italy to New Zealand, governments announced the easing of restrictions, while Britain said it was too early to relax them there. New York state will not reopen for weeks, at the soonest..

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.51 percent, the S&P 500 gained 1.47 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.11 percent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.77 percent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.76 percent.

Oil prices weakened sharply on continued concerns about oversupply and a lack of storage space. The front-month contract was trading at lower-than-usual volumes on Monday as traders moved to later months in futures contracts.

US crude CLc1 fell 23.55 percent to $12.95 per barrel and Brent was at $20.07, down 6.39 percent on the day.

The US dollar dropped as the broader upbeat mood encouraged investors to move into other currencies.

The dollar index fell 0.17 percent, with the euro up 0.05 percent to $1.0825.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.26 percent versus the greenback at 107.30 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2421, up 0.44 percent on the day.

Bucking the trend, the Brazilian real was on track to close at a record low against the greenback.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2020 10:58:13 IST

