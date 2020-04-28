Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex up 63 points, Nifty holds 9,300-mark; rupee slips 15 paise to 76.40 in early trade

US economy making fast comeback in Q4, says Donald Trump

Expressing confidence over an economic rebound, US President Donald Trump has said that the fourth quarter of this year and the next year would be "phenomenal" in terms of growth as several American states have started taking steps to reopen businesses, which were abruptly shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The US economy, the world's largest, is in a recession, according to the recent reports of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

A top White House official has said that the US is likely to experience a 20-30 per cent decline in the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in the second quarter, the worst since the Great Depression.

President Trump, speaking to reporters on Monday, slammed "one country" for the economic slowdown due to the coronavirus, which originated in China in mid-November and swirled through the world, killing at least two lakh people, mostly in the US.

“Nobody except one country can be held accountable for what happened. Nobody is letting anybody here. We're looking at a group of people that should have stopped it at the source.