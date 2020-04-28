Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex up 63 points, Nifty holds 9,300-mark; rupee slips 15 paise to 76.40 in early trade

Stock market today LIVE Updates: Nifty below 9,300-level; Narendra Modi asks states to woo firms exiting China
New York: Asian stocks were set for gains on Tuesday after a strong Wall Street session as easing lockdown restrictions by some countries and US states buoyed sentiment, despite another decline in oil prices.
While some investors believe the worst may soon be over for the world economy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia said there were still plenty of reasons to be cautious.
“We are less optimistic and expect a slower recovery in the world economy,” the bank said.
“The risk of reintroducing restrictions is a risk to market participants’ optimistic outlook for a quick resumption of normal economic activity.”
The Nikkei 225 futures were up 3.05 percent from the cash contract's close on Monday. The Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.86 percent at 19,262 in the previous session.
Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.09 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 0.54 percent.
All three major US stock averages advanced, and are all now within 20 percent of their record closing highs reached in February. The benchmark S&P 500 is on track for its best month since 1987, after trillions of stimulus dollars helped U.S. equities claw back much of the ground lost since the coronavirus crisis brought the economy to a grinding halt.
But some analysts believe gains may be limited unless there is progress in finding treatments for the disease.
The US dollar slipped as risk-prone traders cheered lockdown news even as health experts warned that not enough coronavirus testing was in place in the United States.
From Italy to New Zealand, governments announced the easing of restrictions, while Britain said it was too early to relax them there. New York state will not reopen for weeks, at the soonest..
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.51 percent, the S&P 500 gained 1.47 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.11 percent.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.77 percent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.76 percent.
Oil prices weakened sharply on continued concerns about oversupply and a lack of storage space. The front-month contract was trading at lower-than-usual volumes on Monday as traders moved to later months in futures contracts.
US crude CLc1 fell 23.55 percent to $12.95 per barrel and Brent was at $20.07, down 6.39 percent on the day.
The US dollar dropped as the broader upbeat mood encouraged investors to move into other currencies.
The dollar index fell 0.17 percent, with the euro up 0.05 percent to $1.0825.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.26 percent versus the greenback at 107.30 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2421, up 0.44 percent on the day.
Bucking the trend, the Brazilian real was on track to close at a record low against the greenback.
Updated Date: Apr 28, 2020 10:58:13 IST
Highlights
Sensex up 63 points, Nifty holds 9,300-mark
Sensex was trading 63.05 points or 0.20 percent higher at 31,806.13 while Nifty was up 27.10 points or 0.29 percent at 9,309.40 at around 10.50 am.
IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers in the Sensex pack.
Mango growers suffer losses due to unseasonal rains, heavy winds in Malihabad
Rishi Sunak unveils 'Bounce Back Loan Scheme' for UK's small businesses
US economy making fast comeback in Q4, says Donald Trump
Five former employees file class action lawsuit against Wipro in US
Rupee slips 15 paise to 76.40 in early trade
Axis Bank to buy 29% stake in Max Life Insurance
Markets start off on positive note
Markets started off on a positive note with a few banking shares looking strong, said Abhishek A Rastogi, Partner, Khaitan & Co.
"Global scenario looks good ahead of the central bank meetings. While Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are scheduled to meet in the week, Bank of Japan has already started taking policy decisions and expanding its stimulus program," he said.
As a corollary, Indian market looks decent taking a cue from Wall Street that closed higher based on the fact that lockdown will be eased. The day looks interesting and focus should remain on banks and Pharma companies, Rastogi said.
Urgent need for measures to prevent economy from falling into slumber: Sajjan Jindal
Industrialist Sajjan Jindal on Tuesday said measures needed to taken as early as possible to prevent the country''s economy from falling into a slumber.
His concerns come ahead of the scheduled end of the nationwide lockdown on 3 May.
The lockdown has had a positive effect in containing the coronavirus, but it is imperative to also move focus on economic wellbeing, the JSW Group chairman said.
"We need to rise now to ensure that the economy does not fall into a slumber that will take huge efforts to awaken. A depression in the economy is also a threat to this nation," he said in a statement.
Lodha Developers sells 300 units during lockdown
Lodha Developers, residential real estate developer, informed that it has sold about 300 units across multiple projects in Mumbai region since the start of the lockdown about five weeks ago.
Marking the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, the Group sold 80 units across its residential portfolio with a high preference for ready to move inventories and projects with integrated living and high quality property management.
Prashant Bindal, chief sales officer Lodha said, “There is an increased desire to own a home. Ready to move in homes and projects with integrated living are witnessing high interest. Buyers now value community living and well managed properties more than ever before. ”
The company also saw good interest across its diversified commercial portfolio, with particularly strong enquiries for industrial and logistics space. Further, the group’s UK business has also done well during the lockdown, generating new sales of about Rs. 150 crore (£15 million+) in this period.
TradeIndia.com backs healthcare providers
TradeIndia, B2B marketplace offering global buyers and sellers a platform to identify business partners, has rolled out a special web-page on its official website prioritizing and accelerating essential medical supplies to healthcare workforce engaged in fighting the pandemic.
As part of this initiative, TradeIndia is regularly updating its web-page and thus adding transparency to the information and the communication channel between both the parties. Featuring first on TradeIndia website, the webpage exhibits a carefully curated list of trustworthy pan-India manufacturers and suppliers having essential medical equipment from personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospital beds in stocks.
Through the page, the company aims to directly connect administration, doctors, and staff of hospitals and healthcare facilities along with various paramedical groups and workforce to a host of nationwide manufacturers and suppliers who are rendering their services to COVID 19 patients.
Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Sandip Chhettri, COO, TradeIndia.com said, “COVID 19 has created a crisis in the healthcare ecosystem, where the demand for essentials has surpassed supply. Any shortage of required medical equipment is acting as an impediment for doctors and healthcare staff to treat the patients. We have taken this initiative to bridge this demand-supply gap and ensure that the supply chain strengthens between equipment providers and the healthcare workforce. We hope this step will help the healthcare providers in managing the current demand with quick and timely procurement. As a responsible business leader in this space, it’s a small contribution from our end to the unsung warriors who are dealing with the pandemic on-grou
Asia shares mixed, eyeing economies reopening, central banks
Pfizer stocks rise
UK govt may not come to Tata Steel's aid
VMate joins hands with government’s MyGov initiative
Trending short video app VMate, which was recently adjudged one of the most downloaded social media apps globally, has now joined hands with Indian government’s citizen engagement platform MyGov to aid the Centre’s efforts in combating the menace of the Covid-19 aka Coronavirus pandemic. An official profile of the entity, named MyGovIndia, has been launched on VMate to cater official information related to the novel virus outbreak and the efforts being made on all fronts to curb its impact.
Through the official profile, VMate users can now get first hand real-time information from government on various announcements and decisions made in the wake of Covid-19 and the lockdown triggered by it. The profile is also equipped to stream live speeches and announcements, the company said in a statement.
Rupee opens weak
HSBC first-quarter profit halves on increased loan loss provisions
HSBC Holdings PLC’s first-quarter profit nearly halved from a year-ago, missing estimates, after boosting provisions against bad loans as the coronavirus pandemic hits borrowers worldwide.
Europe’s biggest bank by assets said profit before tax came in at $3.21 billion for January-March, down from $6.21 billion a year ago and below an average analyst forecast of $3.67 billion compiled by the bank.
The bank increased its expected credit impairment charges by a hefty $2.4 billion to $3 billion due to the impact of COVID-19 and weakening oil prices as well as “a significant charge related to a corporate exposure in Singapore”, it said.
RBI announcement on mutual funds
The RBI’s announcement to provide Rs 500 billion Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds was much-eeded. Liquidity issues persist even after the RBI infused liquidity in the banking system.
The RBI had conducted targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) worth Rs 1 trillion to provide liquidity between February to April 2020. Liquidity availed under the TLTRO scheme by banks had to be deployed in investment grade corporate bonds, commercial papers and non-convertible debentures, thus not adequately addressing the need of the low-rated corporate debt funds.
The three months moratorium of loans given by the RBI will only partially address the current liquidity issue, post which the expected slow revival in demand will further add up to the debt levels of the corporates. Given that the extent of the problem is currently unknown there could be persisting challenges in this segment”.
Nifty erases gains
Reliance shares drop
Woo companies exiting China to India, says Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while interacting with chief ministers on Monday, suggested that states should explore the possibiilty of attracting investments from those companies that are exiting China due to the coronavirus pandemic.
States should be prepared for wooing these firms as India could become an alternate destination for companies given that we have manpower, improved infrastructure, according to a report in The Times of India.
Reliance Industries allots NCDs
Reliance Industries allotted 27,950 Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, aggregating Rs 2,795 crore (PPD Series L Debentures), issued on private placement basis
Gold slips as lockdown easing plans lift risk appetite
Gold fell on Tuesday as risk appetite was boosted by plans of some countries to ease coronavirus curbs in a phased manner, but prices held above the key $1,700 per ounce level amid hopes for more stimulus to cushion the fallout from the pandemic.
Spot gold eased 0.7% to $1,702.09 per ounce by 0139 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,719.20 per ounce.
Axis Bank trades higher
Japan's March jobless rate rises to one-year high
Japan’s March jobless rate rose to its highest in a year, while job availability slipped to a more than three-year low, official data showed on Tuesday, as the coronavirus outbreak and containment measures caused the nation’s job market to ease.
While Japan’s comparatively low jobless rate is the envy of many nations, rises in the politically sensitive figure could lead to calls for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government to do more to stimulate the economy.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.5%, its highest level since March last year, internal affairs ministry data showed, and matching economists’ 2.5% median forecast.
The unemployment rate stood at 2.2% in December, the lowest since 1992.
Oil prices tumble
Oil prices slumped on Tuesday, extending the previous session’s slide, on worries about limited capacity to store crude worldwide and expectations that fuel demand may only recover slowly as coronavirus pandemic restrictions are gradually eased.U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures skidded by as much as 16% and were off 14.7%, or $1.88 cents, at $10.90 a barrel as of 0158 GMT. WTI plunged 25% on Monday.
Brent crude futures fell to a low of $18.97 and were last down 4.1%, or 82 cents, at $19.17 a barrel. The benchmark slid 6.8% on Monday, and the contract for June delivery expires on 30 April.
Strategists said part of the WTI decline is due to retail investment vehicles like exchange-traded funds selling out of the front-month June contract and buying into months later in the year to avert massive losses like last week, when WTI plummeted below zero.
Wipro among major losers
Index gainers at this hour
Asian shares fall on fresh rout in crude prices
Asian shares and US stock futures dipped into the red on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains as a renewed decline in oil prices overshadowed optimism about the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions seen globally.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3%. Shares in China fell 0.7% and South Korean shares fell 0.22%.
Oil futures slumped after the largest U.S. oil exchange-traded fund said it would sell all its front-month crude contracts to avoid further losses as prices collapse.
Some investors are hoping the worst may be over for the world economy as more countries allow businesses to re-open, but others see reasons to remain cautious, especially as a coronavirus vaccine has yet to be developed.
“We are less optimistic and expect a slower recovery in the world economy,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a research note.
RBI announces special liquidity window for mutual funds
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is opening a special liquidity facility of up to 500 billion rupees ($6.6 billion) to help mutual funds tide over a severe liquidity strain imposed by the coronavirus pandemic and redemption pressures, it said on Monday.
Fund houses in India have struggled to allay investors’ fears of a flood of redemption requests after the prominent Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund said on Thursday it would wind up six credit funds for lack of liquidity.
“The stress is, however, confined to the high-risk debt mutual fund segment at this stage; the larger industry remains liquid,” the RBI said in its statement. It said it would conduct repo operations for 90 days’ tenor at the fixed repo rate and the funds will be available on-tap and open-ended.
Markets in green
Sensex, Nifty trade higher
Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 9300 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 388.80 points or 1.22 percent at 32131.88, and the Nifty up 91.80 points or 0.99 percent at 9374.10.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
