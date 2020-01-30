UPS inks electric van deal with Arrival, to test Waymo automation

By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc
The UPS/Arrival partnership includes a minority investment from the world's biggest package delivery firm and lands four months after customer-turned-rival Amazon.com Inc
UPS said a six-month test run with Waymo, the self-driving unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc
The Arrival and Waymo projects "will help us continue to push the envelope on technology and new delivery models that can complement the way our drivers work," said Juan Perez, chief information and engineering officer at UPS.
Financial terms were not disclosed for either deal.
Amazon's growing delivery network is putting pressure on UPS and rival FedEx Corp
Electric vehicles have no tailpipe pollution - which is critical as more cities worldwide crack down on emissions from idling delivery vehicles. Broad corporate adoption of electric vehicles could cut sticker prices and make them cheaper to operate and maintain than fossil fuel-burning vehicles. Eventually, removing human drivers might cut costs further.
Perez said the Waymo test would not replace the driver on the affected route. That driver will still make the scheduled daily UPS Store stop.
For Waymo, UPS counts as the latest in a series of moves to expand use of its robotic "Waymo Driver" system beyond robo-taxis. Waymo recently expanded testing of its autonomous trucks and vans to Texas and New Mexico. Waymo also has extended a deal with vehicle retail chain AutoNation Inc
Executives from Arrival and UPS said the trucks had a modular "skateboard platform" that allows users to customise vehicles with swappable parts that reduce production and maintenance costs.
