UPI recorded 2.23 billion transactions worth Rs 4.16 trillion in December 2020 reports NPCI
This is a 1 percent jump in volume and a 6.4 percent surge in value for UPI from November which had seen 2.21 billion transactions worth Rs 3,90,999 crore.
Unified Payments Interface or UPI has crossed Rs 4 trillion worth transactions in a month. The digital payments system has recorded 2.23 billion transactions amounting to Rs 4,16,176.21 crore or Rs 4.16 trillion in December 2020, according to NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India). This is a one percent jump in volume and a 6.4 percent surge in value for UPI from November which had seen 2.21 billion transactions worth Rs 3,90,999 crore.
Google Pay and PhonePe control more than 80 percent market share in the UPI ecosystem. As of November, Google Pay had the largest market share with 960.02 million transactions through UPI followed by PhonePe’s 868.40 million. However, PhonePe had processed more transactions in terms of value during the month.
Data revealed by NPCI showed that PhonePe had recorded Rs 1,75,453.85 crore worth transactions while Google Pay recorded Rs 1,61,418.19 crore in terms of the value of the transaction in November.
NPCI is yet to publish the market share for UPI-enabled apps in December.
In November, NPCI had allowed another player to enter the UPI ecosystem. Facebook-owned WhatsApp Pay was given the approval to go live on UPI.
(Also Read: WhatsApp partners with SBI, ICICI, Axis and HDFC bank for its payment service in India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Apple puts Wistron on probation, no new business till corrective actions are taken
Thousands of workers at Wistron factory showed anger after unexplained wage cuts, defaulting and delaying of wages and increased working hours.
Man stabbed to death in suspected honour killing in Haryana's Panipat
The victim's brother-in-law allegedly attacked him in a market of the city on Friday night. The youth was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead
Mantralaya employees who report late for work will face deduction of leave, pay cuts, says Maharashtra govt
The circular, issued on 31 December, added that the reporting time at Mantralaya is 9.45 am, but there is a window of time till 10.45 am for staffers to report to work