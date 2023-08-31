UPI monthly transaction volumes likely crossed historic 10-billion mark in August: Report
While the official transaction figures are yet to be released by the National Payments Council of India (NPCI), the umbrella body for UPI, the latest data released as of 29 August, 2023 shows that volumes had crossed 9.88 billion by then, according to a report
Transaction volumes on India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) have likely crossed the historic 10-billion mark in August, making a significant milestone in India’s payments story, according to a report.
While the official transaction figures are yet to be released by the National Payments Council of India (NPCI), the umbrella body for UPI, the latest data released as of 29 August, 2023 shows that volumes had crossed 9.88 billion by then, CNBC reported on Friday.
Transaction volumes on India’s #UPI have likely crossed the historic 10 billion mark in August, making a significant milestone in India’s payments story.
While the official transaction figures are yet to be released by the @NPCI_NPCI, the latest data released as of August 29,… pic.twitter.com/XDzAib2pBs
Related Articles
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) August 31, 2023
Assuming the monthly run rate of 300 million plus daily transactions on UPI, the total volumes will likely exceed 10 billion for the month of August, the report added.
In July, UPI transaction volumes had crossed 9.96 billion. In value terms, total monthly transactions stood at Rs 15.34 lakh crores in July.
UPI crossed 1 billion monthly transactions for the first time in October of 2019, nearly three years after it was launched in 2016.
The next billion came in another 12 months, when it touch 2.1 billion monthly transactions in October 2020, 3 billion plus by July 2021 and so on until it crossed 9 billion monthly transactions in May of 2023.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Delhi HC rejects PILs seeking Google Pay ban over regulatory and privacy concerns
The bench dismissed the argument that Google Pay improperly accesses and collects sensitive user data. The court referred to the UPI Guidelines of 2019, which distinguish between "customer data" and "customer payments sensitive data"
India, New Zealand discussing introduction of UPI to promote ease of doing business
The two countries are also looking at ways to allow the import of wooden logs from New Zealand. These issues were discussed during a bilateral meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor