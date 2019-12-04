United orders 50 new Airbus long-range jets to replace Boeing 757s

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc
United is still open to ordering a potential new twin-aisle plane from Boeing Co
Boeing has delayed a decision on the new aircraft until 2020 while it deals with the ongoing global grounding of its 737 MAX jets following two fatal crashes.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chris Reese)
Dec 04, 2019