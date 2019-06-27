United Airlines extends 737 MAX cancellations until Sept. 3

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines said on Wednesday it has decided to remove the Boeing 737 MAX from its flying schedule until Sept. 3, leading to about 1,900 total flight cancellations in August.

The Federal Aviation Administration earlier said it has identified a new potential risk that Boeing Co must address on its 737 MAX before the jet can return to service.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chris Reese)

