United adds Boeing 787s and expands U.S. coast-to-coast routes

By Tracy Rucinski and Eric M. Johnson
CHICAGO/SEATTLE (Reuters) - United Airlines said on Monday it placed an order for nine more Boeing Co
The third-largest U.S. carrier's order brings Boeing's total 787 orders for 2018 to 105 aircraft, already surpassing the 94 orders it received in all of 2017, a source familiar with the deal said.
The expanded routes are part of United's plans to increase its capacity for this year by around 4.5 percent to 5 percent, a quicker growth rate than other airlines in the industry.
Reuters reported in May that United was in talks with plane makers Airbus
United said on Monday it was increasing flights between New York and Los Angeles and San Francisco to 27 daily flights. Its new 787-10 jets, the newest and longest variant in Boeing's Dreamliner family, will enter service early next year.
The carrier said it would be the first North American airline to operate the 787-10 Dreamliner on select flights between those cities.
Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 00:06 AM