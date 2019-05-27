Co-presented by


Uniper executives to step down

Business Reuters May 27, 2019 00:05:30 IST

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German energy company Uniper's chief operating officer and chief commercial officer will step down by the end of November, it said on Sunday only days after a long-standing conflict with top shareholder Fortum flared up again.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Goodman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

