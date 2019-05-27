Uniper executives to step down

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German energy company Uniper's chief operating officer and chief commercial officer will step down by the end of November, it said on Sunday only days after a long-standing conflict with top shareholder Fortum flared up again.

