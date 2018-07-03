Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari rules out stopping of highway toll collection

Business Press Trust of India Jul 03, 2018 19:43:32 IST

Mumbai: Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has ruled out any exemption from toll collection at the national highways, saying people should pay if they want good services.

The minister said toll collection can "never go" if funds are to be raised for constructing roads under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.

File image of Union minister Nitin Gadkari. PTI

File image of Union minister Nitin Gadkari. PTI

"The toll (collection) will never go. The toll will be there. If you want good services, you will have to pay for it," Gadkari said at a function of the PTI employees unions here last night.

Expressing concern over the rising instances of road accidents, he said his ministry is working towards ensuring safe travel on the highways.

As many as 1.46 lakh people had lost their lives in 4.60 lakh road accidents across the country in 2017, he said.

The demand for toll waiver has been a long-standing one with NGOs and Opposition parties like the Raj Thackeray- led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena pushing the case.


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 19:43 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores