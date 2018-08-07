You are here:
Union minister Arun Jaitley to resume office in third week of August

Aug 07, 2018

New Delhi: Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who had undergone a kidney transplant surgery on 14 May, is likely to resume the office of Finance Minister in the third week of August, sources said.

Jaitley, according to sources, is recovering well and will be able to assume the responsibilities of the Finance Ministry.

File image of union minister Arun Jaitley. PTI

He has been quite active on social media -- writing blogs on various economic and non-economic issues, like National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Assam, over four-decades of Emergency, No-confidence Motion in Parliament, Rafael fighter jet deal, and GST.

He also participated in a couple of events like banking conclave and the first anniversary of the launch of Goods and Services Tax (GST) through video conferencing.

On 14 May, when Jaitley underwent a kidney surgery, Railway and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal was temporarily given additional charge of the Finance Ministry.

Jaitley has been the Finance Minister since the Modi government assumed office in May 2014. He is also the leader of the Rajya Sabha.


