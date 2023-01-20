Union Budget 2023-24: What education sector wants from Finance Minister this year

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present the Union Budget 2023-23 on 1 February. The public will be able to watch the live streaming of the Union Budget on DD News, Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV, and other news channels. Viewers can also see the live Budget presentation on the official YouTube and Twitter channels of Lok Sabha and Sansad TV. The budget is going to be announced at a time when the world is facing issues like inflation, global recession, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. As the Union Budget is just around the corner, start-ups, salaried individuals, corporates, education sector and others have high hopes from it.

The education sector also has high expectations from this year’s Union Budget. In the Union Budget 2022-23, an amount of Rs 40,828.35 crore was allocated by the government for higher education. A fund of Rs 63,449.37 crore was granted for literacy and school education.

The Indian government has launched some new initiatives and policy changes under the new National Education Policy (NEP). It is expected that this year’s Union Budget will make big announcements regarding the developments. The expected developments include investment in skill development, digitisation, internationalisation of higher education, and emphasis on regional languages in technical and medical education.

Expectations and recommendations of education sector experts for Union Budget 2023

Lejo Sam Oommen, Managing Director (MD) of Educational Testing Service (ETS), told Mint that the government aims that 25 percent of the global workforce will be Indian by 2047. Hence, early-stage exposure to Internationalization is crucial to meet this objective. He further said that exchange programmes between global institutions and Indian universities is going to be a good opportunity for learners who currently lack international exposure.

Nikhil Barshikar, founder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Imarticus Learning told Financial Express that it is expected that the government recognises and encourages start-ups to focus on skill development and guarantee jobs. He stated, “We would also like the government to acknowledge Skill-to-Job as a separate category and encourage the ed-tech platforms with some schemes or tax rebates.” He further added that there has been a massive increase in students and professionals opting for online courses, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities.

Manav Subodh, founder of One Million for One Billion (1M1B), recommended that the upcoming budget needs to include increased spending towards digitizing classrooms in government schools based in rural areas. He further suggested the special allocation for creating Augmented reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR) labs in every school. He advised a hike in funding for developers, innovators, and start-ups in the form of grants, access to resources, and mentorship.

