Budget 2022: Consider providing guarantees to financial institution, policy reforms to help private investment

Union Budget 2022-23: NIP, schemes like Gati Shakti can focus on completing economic corridors which will propel India to become a global supply hub

India aspires to be a $5 trillion-dollar economy and for achieving this target, creating new and upgrading the existing infrastructure will be key. This will enable increasing the country’s overall competitiveness, improve economic activities, create employment and enhance the quality of life as well as ease of living for people. With the objective of creating world-class infrastructure in key sectors like roads, railways, airports, ports, energy, social infrastructure, urban infrastructure, rural infrastructure, among others; the Government of India launched the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) for the period FY 2020 – 25.

As highlighted in NIP, the total capital expenditure in infrastructure sectors in India during fiscals 2020 to 2025 is projected at around Rs 111 lakh crore. As per NIP, around 60 percent of this capital expenditure is envisaged to be in energy, roads, and urban sectors.

The government of India’s commitment towards creating and improving infrastructure was further enhanced in FY 22 through multi-pronged initiatives. The Budget committed Rs. 5.54 lakh crores towards infrastructure capital expenditure; a new Development Finance Institution (DFI) for extending long tenure debt financing at reasonable rates was addressed with the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill being passed in March 2021; the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) was published in August 2021, identifying Rs 6 lakh crores of monetizable infrastructure assets over four years.

In keeping with the past trend, as part of Budget 2022-23, it is expected that infrastructure development will continue to remain one of the major focus areas. For enhancing infrastructure growth, the Budget may consider interventions across the following aspects:

Enabling environment

While the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) was specified last year and it is co-terminus with the National Infrastructure Pipeline implementation period, enhanced governance mechanisms for financing infrastructure initiatives will be needed. Further focus on Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) transactions and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvIT) transactions in the public space and innovative PPP concession agreements will increase financing opportunities in the infrastructure development space. Additionally, the adoption of international contract standards (e.g. FIDIC standards) by all infrastructure ministries may increase the comfort levels of developers and investors.

Further, the Budget can lay emphasis on revitalizing the bond and credit markets as well as infrastructure user charges to provide long-term infrastructure finance. Urban infrastructure development will get a fillip if Urban Local Bodies are able to leverage the municipal bond market. Regulatory revamp to enable significant participation of Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs) and Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in Infrastructure Debt Funds (IDFs), Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and securitization markets will enable long term finance availability.

Core infrastructure

The National Infrastructure Pipeline highlights the ongoing focus on the development of core infrastructure like housing - especially affordable housing, water, sanitation, roads, railways, power, education, healthcare, etc. Schemes like AMRUT 2.0 launched in October 2021, Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, announced in October 2021 and the Gati Shakti Master Plan unveiled in October 2021, indicate the ongoing focus on basic infrastructure. Much of this development will require private sector investment, especially in housing, education, healthcare, etc. Private participation will require policy support, transparency in approval procedures, incentives, and other support measures. The real estate sector which is witnessing a recovery post-the impact of the ongoing pandemic will need an extension of the reliefs being currently provided. The healthcare sector, which is impacted by the current pandemic, will also require necessary budgetary support.

Climate-resilient infrastructure

India’s commitment to net zero emissions by 2070 and its climate goals committed during COP26 in Glasgow, UK, will necessitate investment in non-fossil fuel, improved agro practices, better sanitary practices, development of green buildings, shift to public transportation, etc. Necessary incentives may be considered for state governments, the private sector, and citizens to undertake the necessary actions in order to implement the target set for zero-emission and to achieve the basic tenets of India’s National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC). The Budget may present increased incentives for investment in solar and wind energy along with hydrogen power initiatives, Electric Vehicles, etc.

Digital infrastructure

Increased investment will be witnessed in bridging the urban-rural digital divide. Riding on the growth of digital penetration and 4G extension in rural India, technology-enabled investments for the farm sector are expected. It is expected that the startup ecosystem will play a crucial role in digitizing the farm sector and subsidies and incentives for these firms will expedite the penetration of technology. Further investment may be considered in Cloud-based shared digital infrastructure at the state as well as district level.

Overall, in this Budget, it may be expected that the government will increase its infrastructure capex spending. In order to boost the economy through infrastructure investment, the government may consider providing guarantees to financial institutions and focus on policy reforms that support private investment. Further, the COVID pandemic has shown the opportunity available for India to become a global supply hub. The National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) along with schemes like Gati Shakti and focus on completing the economic corridors will play an important role in realizing this ambition.

Debashish Biswas is Partner and Sanghamitra Sanyal is Director with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. Views are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.