Union Budget 2022-23: Check how to calculate your Income Tax here

As the date draws closer to the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23, all eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Many people are eager to know if Sitharaman will announce some income tax benefits on 1 February.

The income tax system is dived into two structures at the moment- new and old taxation regimes. Each system has a number of slabs or tax rates for individual taxpayers, depending on their annual income and age.

Here is how you can calculate your income tax ahead of the Union Budget

― Visit the official website of the Income Tax department of the Union government at – https://www.incometaxindia.gov.in/

― Click on the option for tax tools that is given on the main page

― Select the option for tax calculator and enter the required details such as your residential status, net taxable income and so on

― Submit your financial details to see the Income Tax you have to pay

Direct link here.

Individual taxpayers fall under three categories- people below 60 years of age (including both non-residents and residents), resident senior citizens between the ages of 60 and 80 years and resident super senior residents who are over 80 years.

Old Tax Regime:

This structure allows individual taxpayers to avail certain deductions and exemptions. The Old Tax Regime has four slabs:

Individuals who have an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh, do not have to pay any income tax

People whose income falls in the range of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, have to pay 5 percent income tax

Taxpayers whose earnings are between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh have to pay 20 percent tax on their income

People who are earning over Rs 10 lakh, will be taxed at a rate of 30 percent

New Tax Regime:

This structure allows individuals to pay taxes lower rates, if they forego certain deductions available under Section 80C. Home loan exemptions, insurance and standard exemptions are also not applicable under this system.