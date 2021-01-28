Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget in Parliament on 1 February; when and where to watch

Sitharaman has said that the Budget 2021-22 is likely to see a massive public sector investment and expenditure push

The Budget Session of Parliament this year will begin on Friday, 29 January and will be presented on Monday, 1 February. The Union Budget will be tabled in the Lok Sabha and presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the third time.

Union Budget 2021 is scheduled to be presented in the Parliament on 1 February with the budget speech most possibly starting at 11 am. The live telecast of the Union Budget 2021 can be viewed on several platforms including Lok Sabha TV, Doordarshan, Rajya Sabha TV and PIB and the YouTube channels of these outlets.

Sitharaman has said that the Budget 2021-22 is likely to see a massive public sector investment and expenditure push. It will also include infrastructure and health sectors, as well as real estate, construction and railways.

Prior to the Union Budget, the Economic Survey will be tabled on 29 January. The document, which is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) under the guidance of the CEA, is a detailed report on the state of the economy of the country in the past one year as well as the key challenges that are expected and a way out from them.

Small and medium-sized businesses across multiple sectors are struggling financially, resulting in a lack of job creation. Meanwhile, sectors like automobile and real estate have asked the government to provide more tax breaks to citizens and increase disposable income. Citizens are hoping for some tax concessions as well.

