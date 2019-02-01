Union Budget 2019 LIVE: Piyush Goyal's speech in less than hour; Modi govt hints at focus on farm economy, youth issues, tax concessions

Union Budget 2019 LATEST Updates: Ministers in the Modi government dropped ample hints to suggest that the interim Budget 2019 will be a populist one. Union minister for Parliamentary Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar said that it will be in line with the government's motto of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, while MoS Railways Manoj Sinha said that the focus will be on youth and farmers, MoS Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said that a policy response to the unemployment crisis is likely in this Budget.
The BSE benchmark Sensex Friday jumped over 100 points ahead of the Budget presentation amid heavy buying by foreign portfolio investors. The 30-share index was trading 119.01 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 36,375.70. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 34.15, or 0.32 per cent, to 10,865.10.
The electoral compulsions mean that major economic reforms, such as tax cuts for bigger companies and plans to bring down the Budget deficit, could be put on hold at least until after the election, government sources said. However, there is a chance that the government could take corrective action in March, with an expectation that the election schedule will be settled by that time and that public focus will shift to campaigning.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has arrived at the Finance Ministry ahead of the Budget presentation. His speech is expected to start at 11 am and will last roughly two hours, as the minister covers key highlight points of the Interim Budget.
Goyal is expected to come up with a populist measure in the Interim Budget such as a minimum income guarantee or universal basic income. The figure may vary in accordance with the plan but it won't be anything less than 1.6 percent to even 4 percent of the GDP. It is difficult to understand how the government will fund the scheme.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal declared at an all-party meeting Wednesday that a “Budget is a Budget” and not an Interim Budget or a Vote-on-Account, which is the norm with just a few months to go for the general elections, sending alarm bells in the Opposition camp. Meanwhile, Congress has declared that it will oppose the move in the Lok Sabha when the Budget is presented.
A lot will be expected from Finance Minister Piyush Goyal who will present the Narendra Modi-led NDA government's sixth and last budget before the Lok Sabha elections due in a couple of months. Income tax concessions for individuals, a farm relief package, support for small businesses and possible populist spending measures may be part of Goyal's budget on 1 February, as the government makes a last-ditch attempt to woo voters ahead of the general elections. Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings on Thursday warned of a second consecutive year of fiscal slippage in the event of Goyal resorting to populist spending to win over lost vote base.
"Higher pre-election spending could risk a second consecutive year of fiscal slippage relative to the government's targets and would further delay plans to reduce the high general government fiscal deficit and debt burden," it said.
This budget is supposed to be an interim budget or a 'Vote on Account'. But it is widely expected that Goyal may go beyond seeking Parliament nod for government expenditure for four months of next fiscal and announce sops to woo rural and urban middle-class voters, industry sources and experts said. As per convention, the outgoing government only seeks parliamentary approval for limited period spending, leaving the full Budget presentation for the new regime in July.
Under pressure from a resurgent Congress which is going all out to lure voters with the promise of debt waiver for farmers and a minimum income for the poor if voted to power, Goyal may announce some form of a direct transfer of cash to farmers. This may or may not replace subsidies that farmers get but will certainly be aimed at addressing rural distress, which was primarily blamed for BJP's defeat in recent Assembly elections in three states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The farm relief package may cost anywhere between Rs 70,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore, according to sources.
Goyal, who was given the additional charge of the finance ministry after former finance minister Arun Jaitley had to fly to New York for medical treatment, is widely expected to raise income tax exemption thresholds. Basic exemption limit may be raised from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for individuals of less than 60 years of age and from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh for those aged 60 years or more but less than 80. Women taxpayers may get a higher basic exemption of Rs 3.25 lakh or even at par with senior citizens, as per sources.
An alternative to raising the exemption limit is to raise the 80C deduction to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1.5 lakh to encourage taxpayers to save more for their future.
Considering delay in housing projects and also rising interest rates, deduction of interest amount on housing loan for a self-occupied house property may be enhanced to Rs 2.5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh. The set-off cap of adjusting loss from house property against other heads of income may also be accordingly raised to Rs 2.5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh, according to sources. The increase in personal income tax exemption limit is unlikely to meaningfully reduce collections unless the successive tax slabs are also changed. Also, being speculated are cheap loans for small businesses and increased rural spending.
For the farm sector, the possible options include the direct transfer of money to farmers like in the Telangana model of Rythu Bandhu, interest-free crop loan for those farmers who pay on time and zero premium for insurance of food grain crops. The measures, industry and informed sources say, could include those to create employment as the government faces a tag of giving a jobless high GDP growth.
For investors, these sops may translate into another breach in the budget deficit target of 3.3 percent of GDP for the current fiscal and a possible record borrowing in the coming financial year.
In 2018-19, the largest downside to revenues has been from the GST collections with the shortfall likely at around Rs 1.4 lakh crore. Goyal may also look at higher interim dividend from RBI and deferring subsidy payouts on fertiliser as well as LPG and kerosene to provide funds for the populist schemes. Credit rating agencies have warned that without bringing down another spending, a higher farm subsidy bill will increase future fiscal deficits.
Sources said the interim budget would provide an opportunity for the government to outline its medium-term economic priorities, specifically with regards to improving farm/rural incomes. It would be important to continue its focus on overall infrastructure expansion, especially as private sector investments remain tepid and a nascent recovery hinges on government spending. There is also a talk of the government looking at the idea of a Quasi-Universal Basic Income Scheme (QUBI). The concept of a Universal Basic Income (UBI) in the context of India was outlined in the Economic Survey 2016-17.
However, a UBI for the entire population (and even for the BPL population) will entail a prohibitively high fiscal outgo. In fact, without a commensurate reduction in various transfers (subsidies and social programmes), it might not be feasible to implement a UBI for the entire population. However, the government could target the poorest of the poor (possibly 40 percent of the BPL population) based on the 2011 census. Some say a hypothetical Rs 700 to Rs 1,200 per month can be provided to the poorest of the population (around 12 crore people). This will entail an outgo of Rs 1 lakh crore or 0.5 percent of the GDP.
The interim budget to be presented could give some indication of the government's commitment to fiscal consolidation, which is one of the main sensitivities in the sovereign ratings, Fitch said. "Pressure for new expenditure to attract votes, particularly among rural and small-business owner voters, has increased as polls have shown the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is becoming less assured of victory in the general elections.
"The BJP has reportedly lost votes in some recent state elections due to rural distress and public concerns over job creation. Targeted cash programmes appear the most likely form of support, as they would avoid downside risks of alternatives, such as the farm loan waivers that undermined the loan repayment culture in the past," it said.
Populist spending, it said, would aggravate fiscal pressures, which are already building due to revenue shortfalls. "Higher pre-election spending could risk a second consecutive year of fiscal slippage relative to the government's targets and would further delay plans to reduce the high general government fiscal deficit and debt burden," it said. Fitch said longer-term trends are more important to the sovereign rating profile.
"We believe the Central Government may still be able to meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent of GDP for FY19, which would help support its fiscal credibility, although this may be achieved by deferring capital expenditure and postponing bill payments until after March," it said. The final budget for the fiscal year ending in March 2020 (FY20) will be presented soon after the next government takes office following general elections, which are due by May 2019. Revenue from the new GST is well below target, Fitch said citing it as a reason for revenue falling short of the target so far in the current fiscal year that ends on 31 March, 2019.
"Officially, the government still aims to adhere to a debt ceiling of 60 percent of GDP by March 2025, as adopted under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. However, this would require significant and politically difficult fiscal consolidation. The newly elected government's final budget, likely to be presented around July, should provide more meaningful guidance on the medium-term fiscal outlook," it said.
Fitch's base-case scenario is that general government debt will remain close to 70 per cent of GDP in the next few years and will constrain India's sovereign rating (BBB-/Stable). Indian budgets normally offer guidance on plans for structural reforms and tax changes. "The current government could choose in its interim budget to signal the reform direction it would adopt in a possible second term, but we believe it is more likely to include such plans in the final budget...," it said.
The government's reform efforts have led to a strong improvement in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business ranking in recent years, but FDI inflows have remained roughly stable as a percentage of GDP over the past five years, as there are lingering difficulties, such as in enforcing contracts and the functioning of the labour market.
With inputs from PTI
Despite what some analysts would have you believe, there is absolutely no empirical data to suggest that budgetary measures impact voting patterns, that too so close to the general election. What may happen is that we will get some red hot issues that will keep the talking heads on TV and the commentariat at large busy till the votes are cast. Even if the government goes for populist measures such as universal basic income or minimum income support, it'll be more of a political messaging at such a short term than actual impact on ground, because these steps are overwhelmingly dependent on implementation. That being the case, none of the things that Piyush Goyal says on Friday will change the minds of of those who are opposed to the government, or those willing to give it another chance.
