Unilever CMO Keith Weed quits; tweets retirement plans in 2019, says leaving with 'happy and heavy heart'

Business FP Staff Dec 07, 2018 09:45:58 IST

London: The chief marketing officer of Unilever has decided to retire next year handing incoming chief executive officer (CEO) Alan Jope his first big hiring decision. He made a series of announcements about his retirement and shared the joys of his career with Unilever on Twitter.

“It’s with a happy and heavy heart that I’ve decided to retire from Unilever in April,” Weed said on Twitter. “It’s been over a year in planning with exciting challenges to follow.”

Keith Weed, CMO, Unilever. Pic courtesy: Twitter

Weed, who oversees the marketing strategy of the world’s second-biggest advertiser, was amazed at the passage of time since he joined the multi-national company.

Weed joined Unilever in 1983. He was appointed as chief marketing and communications officer in 2010.

On Twitter, he did not forget to thank his friends and colleagues for the 'hugely enjoyable time' he had in Unilever.

Weed listed out some of his job trajectory at the firm and the impact on profits. However, he said it was more important to him that the impact was positive on people, society and the planet.

Choosing a successor will be a decision for the new chief executive, Alan Jope, who will take over at the start of 2019, a spokeswoman at Unilever said.

Meanwhile Jope tweeted saying he was Weed's 'biggest fan'. Weed returned the favour publicly endorsing Jope as 'the best' and stating he was Jope's biggest fan.

--With inputs from Reuters


Updated Date: Dec 07, 2018 09:45 AM

