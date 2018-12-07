Unilever CMO Keith Weed quits; tweets retirement plans in 2019, says leaving with 'happy and heavy heart'

London: The chief marketing officer of Unilever has decided to retire next year handing incoming chief executive officer (CEO) Alan Jope his first big hiring decision. He made a series of announcements about his retirement and shared the joys of his career with Unilever on Twitter.

“It’s with a happy and heavy heart that I’ve decided to retire from Unilever in April,” Weed said on Twitter. “It’s been over a year in planning with exciting challenges to follow.”

Weed, who oversees the marketing strategy of the world’s second-biggest advertiser, was amazed at the passage of time since he joined the multi-national company.

Wow! Where did the last 35 years go? Time has flown. I've had the pleasure of working with super people in Unilever & beyond. It's with a happy and heavy heart that I've decided to retire from Unilever in April It's been over a year in planning with exciting challenges 2 follow pic.twitter.com/IMcuyBNMkN — Keith Weed (@keithweed) December 6, 2018

Weed joined Unilever in 1983. He was appointed as chief marketing and communications officer in 2010.

On Twitter, he did not forget to thank his friends and colleagues for the 'hugely enjoyable time' he had in Unilever.

I've had a hugely enjoyable time @Unilever with many positions in different countries. I've been privileged to work with the best business minds & experts in the world both internally & externally & along the way I've been fortunate to make great friends globally. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/B0UlLYLxd7 — Keith Weed (@keithweed) December 6, 2018

Weed listed out some of his job trajectory at the firm and the impact on profits. However, he said it was more important to him that the impact was positive on people, society and the planet.

As CMCO I've led Marketing, Sustainability & Communications; all the levers to create a new business model with purposeful brands & sustainability @ the core. This has been +ve for Unilever with sales & profit growing y-on-y but more importantly +ve for people, society & planet pic.twitter.com/CXVGI0i1y3 — Keith Weed (@keithweed) December 6, 2018

Choosing a successor will be a decision for the new chief executive, Alan Jope, who will take over at the start of 2019, a spokeswoman at Unilever said.

Meanwhile Jope tweeted saying he was Weed's 'biggest fan'. Weed returned the favour publicly endorsing Jope as 'the best' and stating he was Jope's biggest fan.

& I am your biggest fan! You are the best and @Unilever is lucky to have you as CEO. No one better. And so great for a consumer focused, brand led business to have a Marketer as a CEO! Marketers rejoice! Consumers will 2! I will always be there for you. Friend & Uni-lover. Always https://t.co/rEuuFcwv8b — Keith Weed (@keithweed) December 7, 2018

--With inputs from Reuters