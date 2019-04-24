UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit at Rs 1,014 cr, domestic sales volume jumps 16%; shares surge 5.5%

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech Cement on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,014.19 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 446.13 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income stood at Rs 11,031.27 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 9,401.39 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, UltraTech informed that its result for the quarter and the financial year ended 31 March, "are not comparable with the previous period" due to merger of Binani Cements into the company, which has now been named as UltraTech Nathdwara Cements.

Its total expense in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 came at Rs 9,554.43 crore.

"Domestic sales volume jumped 16 percent over Q4FY18. The clinker capacity and cement grinding facility at Manavar, Madhya Pradesh have stabilised with the clinker capacity operating at 100 percent utilisation. Variables cost were up 3 percent over Q4FY18 on account of higher fuel prices and impact of rupee depreciation," the company said.

For the 2018-19 financial year, UltraTech Cements net profit stood at Rs 2,431.59. It was Rs 2,224.46 crore in FY 2016-17.

Its total income were at Rs 37,817.27 crore in 2018-19, as against Rs 32,461.02 crore in the previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing UltraTech Cement has informed the BSE that its board in a meeting held on Wednesday has recommended a dividend of Rs 11.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended 31 March, 2019.

The shares of the company jumped 5.5 percent on Wednesday after it announced its fourth quarter results.

The scrip gained 5.51 percent to close at Rs 4,435.45 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 5.54 percent to Rs 4,436.75.

At the NSE, shares of the company went up by 5.56 percent to close at Rs 4,432.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.