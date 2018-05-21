You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Ultra Tech to acquire Century Textiles and Industries' cement business through share swap deal

Business PTI May 21, 2018 09:28:43 IST

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech said it would acquire the cement business of BK Birla Group company Century Textiles and Industries through a share swap deal, a move which would further consolidate its position as market leader in the segment.

The Board of Directors of UltraTech Cement, at its meeting held on Sunday, approved a scheme of arrangement amongst Century Textiles and Industries and its respective shareholders and creditors, the Aditya Birla Group firm said in a statement.

According to the scheme, the shareholders of Century would get one equity share of UltraTech, having a face Rs 10/- each for every eight equity shares of Century of face value Rs 10 each.

"UltraTech will issue 1.4 crore new equity shares to the shareholders of Century, which will increase its equity capital to Rs 288.58 crore, divided into 28.86 crores equity shares of Rs. 10/- each," said UltraTech.

"The acquisition will contribute positively to the company's earnings," it said further.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The transaction would provide UltraTech, opportunity to further strengthen its presence in the east and central markets and extending its footprint in the Western and Southern markets in the country.

"The operations will be bolstered by economies of scale arising out of synergies in procurement and logistics costs; creation of efficiencies by reducing time to market, enhancing competitiveness as well as customer service," said UltraTech

It further said that the transaction is expected to be "consummated within 6-9 months".

Other advantages stem from ready to use assets with a strong distribution network, availability of land, railway and other infrastructure. The acquisition is expected to lead to greater shareholder value creation, the company said.

"The transaction is subject to the approval of shareholders and creditors, stock exchanges, NCLT, CCI and all other regulatory approvals as may be required," the company said.

Century Textiles has three integrated cement units situated in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra with a total capacity of 11.4 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) and a grinding unit in West Bengal of 2.0 mtpa.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2018, it had reported revenue of Rs 4,306 crore.

In June last year, UltraTech Cement completed the Rs 16,189 crore acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates' six integrated cement plants and five grinding units, having a capacity of 21.2 million tonnes.

Besides, the company is also into race to acquire debt-ridden Binani Cement and has put its revised offer competing with Dalmia Bharat Group.

UltraTech, which is a leader in the segment, has an installed capacity of 96.5 MTPA of grey cement. It has 19 integrated plants, 1 clinkerisation plant, 25 grinding units and 7 bulk terminals.

"Upon consummation, the Company's cement capacity will stand augmented to 109.9 mtpa including its overseas operations," the company said adding "This will position UltraTech as the 3rd largest Cement player globally (excluding China)."

Its operations span across India, UAE, Bahrain, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Besides UltraTech Cement is also India's largest exporter of cement to the countries around the Indian Ocean and the Middle East.

For the financial year 2017-18 ended on March 31, 2018 UltraTech Cement's net sales were at Rs 32,304.63 crore.


Updated Date: May 21, 2018 09:28 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores