UK to raise National Living Wage by 6.2%, finance minister Javid says - The Sun

(Reuters) - Britain will increase the National Living Wage, a mandatory minimum wage, by 6.2% to 8.72 pounds per hour from April, finance minister Sajid Javid said in an article for The Sun newspaper on Monday.

The wage increase will deliver an additional 930 pounds a year to a full-time worker, Javid said.

(Reporting by Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

