You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

UK PM May wins vote, parliament rejects staying in European Economic Area

Business Reuters Jun 14, 2018 01:05:34 IST

UK PM May wins vote, parliament rejects staying in European Economic Area

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May won a vote in parliament on Wednesday that threw out a proposal which would have forced the government to negotiate staying in the European Economic Area, meaning it would participate in the European Union's single market.

The House of Commons voted 327 to 126 to reject the proposed amendment by the upper house of parliament to the government's key Brexit blueprint that will sever legal ties with the EU.

(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 01:05 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores