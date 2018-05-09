You are here:
UK government defeated by Lords over plans for fixed Brexit date

Business Reuters May 09, 2018 02:05:17 IST

UK government defeated by Lords over plans for fixed Brexit date

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's upper house of parliament inflicted a second defeat on Prime Minister Theresa May's government on Tuesday, challenging her decision to fix the official date of the country's departure from the European Union.

The House of Lords voted 311 to 233 in favour of the amendment to the government's key Brexit blueprint that will sever political, financial and legal ties with the EU.

(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Alistair Smout)

Updated Date: May 09, 2018 02:05 AM

