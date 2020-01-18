UK expected to open trade talks with U.S. before negotiating with EU - the Telegraph

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to start trade talks with the United States before negotiating with the European Union, the Telegraph http://bit.ly/3anPPP2 reported on Friday.

Johnson is poised to seek cabinet authorisation to open trade talks directly with the United States on a visit to Washington next month, the Telegraph said, citing U.S. diplomats.

The final decision has not yet been taken and different scenarios are being looked at by British ministers, the newspaper added.

