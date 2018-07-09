Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

UK-based Liberty House moves NCLAT, seeks info on bids from Bhushan Power & Steel lenders

Business Press Trust of India Jul 09, 2018 15:06:44 IST

New Delhi: UK-based Liberty House on Monday approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the committee of creditors and resolution professional of Bhushan Power & Steel seeking information on the bid finalisation process of the firm.

In its plea, Liberty House has alleged that lenders are not sharing any information or documents related to their meeting, which is being convened on Monday.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

A two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya has asked the lenders to address the grievances of Liberty House.

The appellate tribunal has also directed to list Liberty House's plea on 12 July, when the main matter related to Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) would come up for hearing.

Earlier, lenders of BPSL had rejected the resolution plan submitted by Liberty House citing delay, following which the UK-based group had moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The NCLT had on 23 April directed BPSL's lenders, led by PNB, to consider the bid submitted by Liberty House.

This order was later challenged by Tata Steel, another resolution applicant of BPSL, before NCLAT, which is listed on 12 July for hearing.


Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 15:06 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores