Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO: Microfinance lender's maiden offer status likely to be finalised today; here is how you can check it

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's initial public offering (IPO), which attracted heavy investor demand after its launch on 2 December, status is expected to be finalised today, according to a news report.

Accordingly, the investors who had applied for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO will be able to check their allotment status through their application number, DPID/Client ID or PAN, said a report in Mint.

Subscribers of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank shares can also check the allotment status on the website of Karvy Fintech which is the registrar of the small finance bank, the report said.

The Rs 750-crore IPO, which was open from 2-4 December, received bids for 2,053 crore shares against the total issue size of 12.39 crore shares, as per the data available with the NSE.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 113.80 times, that for non-institutional investors was subscribed 486.14 times, while retail individual investors category was subscribed 50.16 times, according to merchant banking sources.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's IPO attracted heavy investor demand on the final day of bidding on Wednesday as the issue was subscribed a whopping 165.64 times, reported PTI.

With a strong subscription, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank went past IRCTC to become the most subscribed IPO so far this year.

In October, the IPO of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was subscribed 111.91 times.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's IPO was subscribed 4.86 times on the second day of subscription on Tuesday.

The price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 36-37 per share.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank mopped up Rs 303.75 crore from anchor investors, according to a statement by the company.

The government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, CX Partners Fund, Aberdeen, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs India, ICICI Prudential participated in anchor investor bidding.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JM Financial and IIFL Securities are managing the offer.

Microfinance lender Ujjivan Financial Services is the holding company of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

— With PTI inputs

