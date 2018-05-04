You are here:
UBS Principal sells 5.44% stake in Fortis Healthcare for Rs 443 crore through open market transaction

May 04, 2018

New Delhi: UBS Principal Capital Asia on Thursday offloaded 5.44 percent stake in Fortis Healthcare for over Rs 443 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), UBS shed a total of 2,82,31,975 shares, amounting to 5.44 percent stake, of Fortis.

The shares were sold on Rs 157 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 443.24 crore, the data showed.

Meanwhile, York Asian Opportunities Investments Master Fund, York Asian Strategic Meteric Master, York Multi-Strategy Master Fund together picked up 2,82,35,492 shares of Fortis.

Shares of Fortis closed at Rs 157.95 apiece on the NSE, down 0.6 percent from the previous close.

Last week, Fortis had announced that its board will meet on 10 May to take a decision on the binding bids for the company as recommended by the expert advisory committee.

The company has received binding offers from four entities - KKR-backed Radiant Life Care, Malaysian major IHH Healthcare, Manipal/TPG consortium and Munjal and Burman family offices.


Updated Date: May 04, 2018

