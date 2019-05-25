Uber's first employee, Ryan Graves, resigns from board

By Heather Somerville

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Uber's first employee and one-time chief executive Ryan Graves will step down from the company's board of directors, Uber said on Friday.

Graves this week informed the company of his intention to resign from the board, beginning Monday. Graves started at Uber in 2010 as the first employee and held a brief stint as CEO until co-founder Travis Kalanick took over that position. Graves is no longer working at Uber but had remained on the board.

Uber held an initial public offering earlier this month, raising $8 billion; its stock is trading about 8% below its IPO price.

(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.