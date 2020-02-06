Uber wins appeal in Brazil, court says drivers are not employees

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A superior labour court in Sao Paulo state ruled on Wednesday that there is no employment relationship between Uber and its drivers, siding with the ride hailing company against a driver in the Guarulhos district.

The judge ruled against recognising an employer-employee link, arguing the drivers can disconnect at any time from the app and have a flexible work schedule, the court said. Uber had argued that its platform is a digital intermediary and the drivers accept that condition when they sign on.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese)

